NDLEA intercepts 2,060kg of illicit drugs in Lagos, five others

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 2,060 kilograms of assorted drugs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and other parts of the country.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operatives also seized drugs from suspected traffickers in Ondo, Edo, Kano, Kaduna, and Plateau States.

The drugs intercepted, according to him, included heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, Tramadol, and Rohypnol.

Bafafemi added that two consignments of heroin weighing 4.40kg and 550grams were intercepted on October 6 and 15 respectively at the cargo shed of the Lagos airport.

He said the first consignment was seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc import shed within the airport when it was discovered inside bags of granulated sugar and flour brought by an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

He said two suspects, Chukwuemeka Ugochukwu, a freight agent, and one Kabiru Aminu, were arrested by the operatives.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests fake policeman, soldier, 661 others during raids on drug joints

The statement read: “In a follow-up operation on 9th October, one Adeoya Segun Joy, who was to collect the luggage from Kabiru Aminu was arrested at Ajao Estate, while Enahoro Emmanuel Anointing, who was also assigned to collect the consignment was nabbed in Abule Egba area of Lagos.

“The second consignment was discovered at the SAHCO export shed, concealed in walls of 10 cartons laced with tailoring materials, was heading to Malaysia through Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian cargo airline, while a freight forwarding agent, Ekpe Samson Victor was arrested in connection with the illegal export.

“Attempts by another freight agent, Igwe Okoye Onwukwe to export two consignments of cannabis to the United Kingdom were also foiled by NDLEA operatives.

“The first attempt was made on October 15, when Igwe Okoye Onwukwe presented a carton of 16.55kg cannabis for export to the United Kingdom at the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed where he was promptly arrested.

“However, another consignment of 15.85kg cannabis also heading to the UK and intercepted on 20th October, was traced to Onwukwe even while still undergoing investigation in custody.

“In Ondo state, two persons; Uchenna Obodo Ali, 22, and Tochukwu Eno, 20, were arrested with 302kg of cannabis when operatives raided a warehouse in Emure forest, Owo LGA on Friday, October 22.

“In Kano, a 45-year-old driver, Mohammed Haruna, was arrested with 10,161 sachets of Tramadol and Rohypnol tablets and capsules while conveying the illicit drugs in a bus for distribution.

“Likewise, in Kaduna, another suspected fake soldier, Abiodun Ademoya, from Akure South in Ondo State was arrested in Zaria with 11.6kg of cannabis.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now