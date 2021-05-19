NDLEA intercepts 4.9m capsules of tramadol in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a container carrying about 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilograms at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the illicit drug which was concealed in 1,387 cartons was seized on Tuesday.

He said the development followed a joint examination of a container marked MRKU 0764717 by NDLEA operatives and their Nigerian Customs Service counterparts.

The spokesman added that the agency operatives also arrested a 42-year-old Muntari Hamidu in Yola, Adamawa State with 13 sacks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 166kg.

