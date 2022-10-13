NDLEA intercepts 72kgs of Indian hemp in Katsina

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 72 kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp in Katsina State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mohammed Bashir, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Katsina.

He said the substance was intercepted at a motor park near Danmarke village in Mani local government area of the state.

He added that the exhibits were concealed in a vehicle conveying scrap metal from Lagos.

Bashir said: “Following intelligence report, we monitored them to where they were loading the exhibits and they were intercepted by our operatives.

“We have so far arrested seven suspects in connection with the exhibits, and investigation is ongoing at the moment.

“Immediately we are done with the investigation, we are going to charge the suspects to court appropriately.”

He also revealed that the operatives seized 183 bottles of cough syrup with codeine in the state.

“Our men were on patrol between Kankia and Katsina and that was where the cough syrup with codeine was intercepted.

“You can imagine if this amount of drugs should get into circulation, what negative effect it is going to cause.

“Therefore, we are calling on the general public to support us with information about such illegal drug movements.

“We need information so that we can continue to do our best in ensuring that we reduce the activities of drug trafficking and its consumption in society,” the commander added.

