NDLEA intercepts cocaine concealed in ‘Asoebi, Fila’ (Video)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted a consignment of cocaine concealed in traditional materials known as ‘Aso Ebi and Fila’ bound for Europe.

Director of Media and Advocacy of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a video post on his X handle, advised Nigerian travellers to be wary whenever they are asked to help convey luggages to Europe or other parts of the world as such consignments could land them in trouble.

“In case you’re asked to help take as part of your luggage to Europe or elsewhere any aso ebi, fila and gele (traditional male cap and female headgear), the latest seizure of cocaine concealed in such materials uncovered by @ndlea_nigeria will make you think twice. Take a look.”

