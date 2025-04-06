NDLEA intercepts cocaine concealed inside suitcases (VIDEO)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted a large consignment of cocaine hidden inside the walls of several suitcases.

NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a post on X on Sunday along with videos of the seized illicit drugs, decried the extent to which drug smugglers go to hide the narcotics, embedding them with surgical precision into the linings of the luggage in a manner likened to factory-fitting.

In a statement accompanying the video, Babafemi said it must have taken a lot of effort for smugglers to hide cocaine in suitcases with factory-fitting precision.

“Narco-trend update: Strewing the walls of suitcases, in factory fitting precision, with cocaine, must have taken lot of efforts and resources but at the end #ndlea_nigeria officers still uncovered all as revealed in these videos that captured the latest seizure by #ndlea,” he wrote.

Babafemi said operatives of the Special Operations Unit of the Agency arrested two brothers, John Abugu and Kenneth Abugu, at the Lagos International Airport with the cocaine weighing 5 kilograms concealed in walls of their suitcases while attempting to board a flight to India.

“The two brothers were arrested at the Lagos airport on 3rd April 2025, following proactive processing of credible intelligence.

“They claimed they were travelling to India for medical treatment but when their suitcases were thoroughly searched by NDLEA officers, whitish powdery substances later confirmed to be cocaine were discovered on the walls of their bags,” said.

“In a similar development, NDLEA officers of the Lagos International Airport’s Strategic Command same day intercepted a 20-year-old Ghanaian–British man, Parker Darren Hazekia Osei with 36 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 19.40kg packed in a giant travelling bag.

“He claimed in his statement that he lives with his parents in the UK but left London about a week ago for Bangkok where he picked up the illicit drug consignment to deliver in Nigeria,” the Agency spokesman added.

