NDLEA intercepts cocaine in teabags, heroin, arrests four suspects

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( (NDLEA) have intercepted a consignment of cocaine concealed in tea bags and heroin from suspected drug peddlers in Lagos and Abuja.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the cocaine was intercepted from Brazil-based drug cartels at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He added that four persons had been arrested and taken into custody over alleged attempts to smuggle illicit drugs into or outside Nigeria in the last week.

The spokesman said one of the suspects, 33-year-old Pascal Okolo, was arrested at the Abuja airport on April 17.

Babafemi said: “Okolo, an indigene of Ihe in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was arrested during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“The suspect, who claimed to be into wine business in Brazil, was arrested with a bag containing different medicinal teabags, which were used to conceal 4.1 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“On the same day, a Canada-based Nigerian, Anigo Godspower, was intercepted at the Lagos airport during an inward clearance of passengers also Qatar Airways from Sao Paolo.

“When his luggage was searched, two blocks of cocaine with a total weight of 2.1 kilogrammes were discovered.

“The 52-year-old Godspower, an indigene of Udi local council area also in Enugu State claimed he operated an unregistered Bureau De Change business before delving into illicit drug trade.

“The NDLEA operatives also foiled an attempt to smuggle 950grams of heroin concealed in the soles of ladies’ footwear out of Nigeria through the cargo shed at the Lagos airport.

“Two suspects linked to the crime were arrested.

“Those arrested on April 16 and April 17 in connection with attempts to export the heroin to Monrovia, Liberia, are Idokoja Chukwurah and Patrick Tochukwu.”

