NDLEA intercepts consignments of cocaine, heroin worth N4.9bn in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted consignments of cocaine and heroin worth N4.9 billion in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the consignments were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and Apapa Seaport both in Lagos.

He said four persons are being investigated in connection with the 13.65kg cocaine seized onboard a ship, MV Karteria that arrived at the Apapa port from Santos, Brazil, on November 7.

The statement read: “In well-coordinated follow-up operations, at least five persons have been arrested in different parts of Lagos and Delta States in connection to the seizure of 3.200kg heroin found on a passenger, Christian Osondu at the E- Arrival hall of the MMIA, on Friday 5th November, during the inward clearance of Air Peace flight passengers from South Africa. A swift follow-up operation the same day led to the arrest of one Ude Onyeka Victor at the Mafoluku area of Oshodi in Lagos.

“Ude Onyeka confessed that his elder brother, Ikenna Ude, who is based in South Africa, had instructed him to collect the bag containing the drug and hand it over to another person who was supposed to come from Delta State.

“A second follow-up operation led to the arrest of Abanjo Innocent who came to Lagos from Delta State to pick the bag containing the drug around Cele Bus stop, Okota, on Saturday, November 6.

“He also confessed that he was contracted by one Oseki Chinedu, who is based in South Africa to travel to Lagos to collect the bag and bring it to Agbor junction, Delta State. The third follow-up operation led to the arrest of Ihator Theophilus Isioma at Agbor Junction, Delta State, on Sunday, November 7.”

