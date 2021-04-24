NDLEA intercepts drugs hidden in statue of Mary, auto parts in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) operatives have intercepted illicit drugs concealed in the statue of Virgin Mary and auto spare parts for shipment to Canada and the Philippines

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said narcotics agents from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations seized 500 grammes of heroin and 140 grammes of Methamphetamine.

The agents, according to him, were embedded in two courier companies in Lagos.

Babafemi said the 500 grammes of heroin was hidden in auto spare parts for shipment to Canada while Philippines was the destination for the 140 grammes of Methamphetamine concealed inside the statue of Virgin Mary.

The NDLEA Director of Operations and General Investigations, Adeyemi Adeofe, also disclosed that that the operatives incepted 3.1kilogrammes of cannabis concealed inside spices going to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

