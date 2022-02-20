NDLEA intercepts fake $4.7m cash in Abuja

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) on Friday intercepted a fake $4.7 million (N2.7 billion) cash in Abuja.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the consignment was intercepted at Abaji area of Abuja.

The NDLEA spokesman revealed that one Abdulmumini Maikasuwa had been arrested by the agency’s operatives.

Babafemi said: “The seizure followed intelligence received by the Federal Capital Territory Command of the agency detailing the movement of the cash.

“The NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), has directed that both the fake cash and the suspect be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

“The NDLEA also arrested a nursing mother, Mrs. Rashidat Adebayo, 38, with assorted drugs such as Tramadol, Swinol, Diazepam and Pentazocine injection ampules in Offa, Kwara State.

“Before her latest arrest on Thursday February 17, the nursing mother had been arrested and granted bail on January 24 for dealing in similar drugs.”

