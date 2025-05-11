﻿NDLEA intercepts fuel tanker with secret compartment ladened with illicit drugs (Video)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted a fuel tanker with a modified compartment used in concealing and transporting illicit drugs across the country.

NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a post on X on Sunday, with a video of the seized tanker, said the discovery was made by eagle-eyed operatives during a targeted stop-and-search operation

He stated that the officers uncovered a hidden compartment expertly crafted in the belly of the tanker covertly designed solely for the drugs consignment.

“Narco-trend: Fuel tanker on top but drug tanker beneath! Please watch how @ndlea_nigeria officers discovered a large storage created in the belly of this oil tanker for the sole purpose of moving drugs across the country,” the NDLEA spokesman wrote.

