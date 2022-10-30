NDLEA intercepts illicit substances weighing 46.637kgs in Lagos, Abuja, 5 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered 46.637 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He listed the six states as Enugu, Kogi, Ondo, Adamawa, Nasarawa, and Lagos.

Babafemi said one 27-year-old Miracle Madu was arrested on October 26 at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, with a substance suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect, according to him, came to Nigeria aboard Ethiopian Airline from Nairobi, Kenya via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He said a search on Madu revealed that he had 76 foreign bathing soaps made with cocaine in one of his three bags which weighed 10.650 kilogrammes.

The NDLEA spokesman added that the suspect also had creams made of liquid cocaine weighing 2.496 kilogrammes.

He said: “A further search showed two plastic bottles containing liquid which tested positive for cocaine.

Read also:Human rights body demands probe of alleged abuses, attempted rape against NDLEA operatives

“The cocaine in the soap weighed 10.650 kilograms, while that in the liquid and cream weighed 2.496 kilograms, making it 13.146 kilogrammes.”

He also revealed that the agency’s operatives on a stop and search operation along the Okene-Abuja highway, intercepted a Chisco-branded bus coming from Lagos to Abuja on October 27.

“The bus was with a consignment of 32.9kilogrammes Meth packaged as tubers of yam, 376 grammes of cocaine, and 215 grammes of heroin.

“While the bus driver, Pascal Nmaram, was promptly arrested, a follow-up operation in Abuja the same day led to the arrest of the recipient of the illicit cargo, Ikenna Akunne.

“The suspect confessed he was detailed to travel with the consignment to Spain the following day, October 28 through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Babafemi added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now