NDLEA intercepts large drug consignments in Lagos, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted large consignments of drug and arrested some suspects in Lagos and Abuja.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said attempts by agents of drug cartels to break through the security at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, with large consignments of assorted illicit substances were foiled by NDLEA operatives.

He said one of the suspects arrested in connection with the substances was Ofor Chileobi.

Babafemi said: “Chileobi had on Friday May 20, attempted to export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 200 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 30.20kg concealed in 40 sacks of bitter leaf.

“This was through the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed, a cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

“On same day, 10 cartons of khat with a gross weight of 354.600kg were also seized at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) import shed of the airport.

“The following day, Saturday May 21, a freight agent, Roland Orinami, was arrested by NDLEA operatives attached to the local wing of the Lagos airport.

“He was arrested with1.90kg of Loud, a variant of cannabis sativa, factory packed in some bottles while trying to send the same via flight to Abuja.

“A follow-up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of a taxi driver, Nsikak Evans, sent to collect the consignment. His confession also led to the arrest of the actual owner, Adesanya Olakunle Isaac, at his house in the Life Camp area of Abuja.

“Adesanya who claims to be into Information Technology, accepted ownership of the seized drug, which he said was meant for an upcoming birthday party of one of his friends.

“Another freight agent, Moshood Olaide, was arrested at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA when he presented a cargo containing psychotropic substances heading to Dubai on May 24.

“The illegal consignment was packed into other items such as can drinks, liquid bitters and other non-controlled drugs.”

