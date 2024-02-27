NDLEA intercepts largest consignment of heroin at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted the single largest heroin consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The agency also arrested members of an organised criminal organisation which specialises in trafficking heroin across Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Europe and America in an operation leading to the seizure of the consignment which weighed 51.90Kg on February 12, 2024.

This was disclosed by Buba Marwa, the Chairman of the NDLEA, while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

Marwa said the operation was the single largest seizure of heroin at the airport.

He further stated that the consignment was concealed in 15 cartons of 2300-watt metal cutting machines.

Marwa also revealed that there was a parallel between the seizure and the September 18, 2022, seizure of 2,139.5kg cocaine in a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of the state, which he described as the biggest singular cocaine seizure in the history of NDLEA.

According to him, four cartel members linked to the recent seizure were arrested in a follow-up operation conducted by the NDLEA operatives.

He said: “NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command intercepted a suspicious package at the SAHCO Import Shed of the airport’s Cargo Terminal. The consignment was concealed in 15 cartons of 2300-watt metal cutting machines. Each carton was stocked with three blocks of high-grade heroin. In total, we recovered 45 blocks of the illicit substance with a total weight of 49.70kg.

“After the discovery, we were methodical and meticulous in our investigations. We started with the arrest of the freight agent whose name is Olowolagba Wasiu Babatunde. It turned out that he was hired for clearing services by Mattpee Logistics, a company operated by one Mr. Kola resident in South Africa.”

