NDLEA intercepts Saudi Arabia bound cocaine concealed in body lotion packs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted a consignment of cocaine concealed in packs of body lotion bound for Saudi Arabia.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the drug was discovered by operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), in 10 wraps hidden in bottles of body lotion, barely a week after the agency made a similar seizure where cocaine was found concealed in Saudi-bound religious books.

“Barely a week after NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) uncovered 20 parcels of cocaine concealed inside religious books going to Saudi Arabia at a logistics company in Lagos, the operatives have again intercepted another shipment of 46 wraps of cocaine weighing 547grams hidden in body cream going to the Middle East country,” Babafemi said.

The agency spokesman stated that in other operations across the country, operatives of the NDLEA made a seizure at a courier firm in Lagos where they intercepted 1.8kg pentazocine injection and 60grams bromazepam tablets heading to Canada.

“An 80-room new hotel in Victoria Island Lagos used as cover for distributing illicit substances has been raided by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who after hours of combing the rooms recovered 589 bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 417.3 kilograms worth One Billion Forty-Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,042,500,000) only in street value,” he said.

“At least, three suspects: Eze Ayitu; Ofuokwu Samuel; and Emmanuel Ameh, were arrested in the course of the operation at the five-storey hotel building between Friday 25th and Saturday 26th April 2025 while two other suspects: Noble Philip and his partner Kenneth are currently at large.

“Items suspected to be proceeds of illicit drug trade recovered from the premises housing The Hook Hotel also known as Caesar Hotel and Caesar Lounge located at 16 Waziri Ibrahim Street, off Elsie Femi Pearse street, Victoria Island, Lagos, include: Toyota Prado Landcruiser Jeep (Lagos AKD 472 OZ); Toyota Sienna Vehicle (Lagos KJA 79 HJ); Volkswagen Delivery Van (Lagos AAA 525 JE); Kia Ceranto Car (Lagos BDG 860 GQ); Grand Caravan Dodge (Lagos APP 847 YF); 74 new TV sets; 10 used TV sets; and 13 refrigerators, among others.

