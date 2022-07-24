NDLEA intercepts tons of illicit drugs, arrests 5 in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempt by drug traffickers to export different illicit drugs through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, to Europe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operatives intercepted the illicit substances concealed in a consolidated cargo going to Dubai, UAE, at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed in the airport.

He said these were apart from 24 parcels of Loud, a variant of cannabis, largely grown in the United States and Canada.

According to him, other substances recovered from the cargo included a precursor for methamphetamine, BMK glycidic acid; tablets of designer drug MDMA and another five parcels of cannabis.

He added that four freight agents were arrested in connection with the seized substances.

Babafemi said: “They included Balogun Adesola Olamilekan; Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde; Benjamin Christopher Joel; and Omoniyi Ibukun Abraham.

“On the same day, Monday, July, 18, the bid by an Italy-bound passenger Tony Osas to export 10, 250 tablets of Tramadol 255 mg to Europe through the Lagos airport, was foiled by NDLEA operatives.

“The suspect was intercepted at Gate B departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on a Turkish airline flight to Milan.

“During a search of his luggage, Osas, who hails from Ovia South – West Local Government Area of Edo State, was found with the illicit substance.

“The substance weighed 5.70kg and was concealed inside gari, a local cassava product tucked in his black handbag.”

