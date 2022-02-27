News
NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, €809,850 cash in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted at least 649,300 capsules of Tramadol and € 809,850 in Lagos.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
Babafemi said the seized cash and drugs were among consignments from Pakistan, Austria and Italy intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.
He added that various quantities of heroin and other illicit drugs were also blocked from being exported to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada by the agency’s operatives.
The NDLEA spokesman revealed that the tramadol capsules weighing 460.95 kilogrammes were exported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa, through Ethiopian Airline on February 16.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, eight others in Lagos
He said the consignments were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) cargo warehouse at the airport and a suspect, Nwadu Christian, was arrested in connection with the drugs.
Babafemi said: “On the same day, a female passenger, Ms. Ayeki Happy, who arrived at the airport from Italy on a Turkish Airline flight was arrested with €69,850 cash concealed in her luggage.
“This was four days after another lady, Precious Idahagbon, was arrested with € 740,000 cash hidden in her luggage and undeclared upon her arrival at the airport from Vienna, Austria, via Istanbul, Turkey.
“The funds are currently under investigation to establish if they are proceeds of a drug business.”
