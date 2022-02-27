NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, €809,850 cash in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted at least 649,300 capsules of Tramadol and € 809,850 in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the seized cash and drugs were among consignments from Pakistan, Austria and Italy intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

He added that various quantities of heroin and other illicit drugs were also blocked from being exported to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada by the agency’s operatives.

The NDLEA spokesman revealed that the tramadol capsules weighing 460.95 kilogrammes were exported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa, through Ethiopian Airline on February 16.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, eight others in Lagos

He said the consignments were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) cargo warehouse at the airport and a suspect, Nwadu Christian, was arrested in connection with the drugs.

Babafemi said: “On the same day, a female passenger, Ms. Ayeki Happy, who arrived at the airport from Italy on a Turkish Airline flight was arrested with €69,850 cash concealed in her luggage.

“This was four days after another lady, Precious Idahagbon, was arrested with € 740,000 cash hidden in her luggage and undeclared upon her arrival at the airport from Vienna, Austria, via Istanbul, Turkey.

“The funds are currently under investigation to establish if they are proceeds of a drug business.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now