NDLEA intercepts tramadol tablets worth N1.4bn in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday intercepted 2.8 million tablets of 225 mg Tramadol worth N1.4 billion at the Apapa Port, Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the substance hidden in 55 cartons was discovered during an inspection of a container by the agency’s operatives at the port.

The NDLEA spokesman noted that the persons behind the seized drugs used the port after the agency’s operatives frustrated the first attempt to take the drugs through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, last week.

He added that at least five suspects had been arrested in connection with the seized substance.

Babafemi also revealed that a Dubai-bound passenger, Ms. Ebhodaghei Osenemeshen was intercepted during the outward clearance of travellers on Rwanda Air to the Middle East on July 25.

He said: “The NDLEA operatives discovered in her luggage sachets of 225mg Tramadol concealed inside garri, a cassava staple packed among other foodstuffs.

“She claimed that the bag was given to her by someone in whose house she passed the night for onward delivery to another person in Dubai.

“On Tuesday, July 26, 50 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 27.1kg were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company export shed.

“They were concealed inside large quantities of crayfish going to London.”

