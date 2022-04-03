NDLEA intercepts tramadol worth N5bn in Lagos, two others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized at least 9.5 million tablets of Tramadol and Exol 5 worth over N5 billion in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The NDLEA Director of Media, and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the substances were seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) and Edo State.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Babafemi said: “Of the figure, 214 cartons of Tramadol 225 under 10 different brand names, which translate to 9, 219, 400 tablets weighing 6, 384.5kg, with an estimated street value of N4, 609, 700, 000 were transferred on Tuesday March 29.

“This is alongside the seizure of 85 cartons of dried Khat leaves with a total weight of 1, 327.35kg by the Nigerian Customs at the MMIA Command of NDLEA as a symbol of the synergy between the two law enforcement agencies.

“In Abuja, 228,740 tablets and capsules of Tramadol and Exol 5 were intercepted on Friday, April 1, in the Abaji area of the FCT. The truck conveying the drugs was loaded in Lagos heading to Kano.

“Though the truck driver escaped into the bush during the search of the vehicle, two of his assistants – Usman Abdulmumini (23) and Aminu Ahmad (22).

“ Three-drug joints were also raided at Wire road, Benin City, and Uromi town in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo where 188 pinches of cocaine and heroin were recovered with five suspects arrested.

“One Harrison Odion, a patent medicine dealer, was arrested with 70 bottles of codeine based cough syrup in another raid in Okada town, Edo State.

“9,638 Tramadol capsules; 16,843 tablets of Exol-5; 80 tablets of Diazepam and 62 ampoules of Diazepam injection were seized by the operatives.”

