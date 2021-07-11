Metro
NDLEA intercepts UAE, UK-bound illicit drugs at Lagos airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 550grammes of cannabis and 50grammes of Rohypnol (Flunitrazepam) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the drugs concealed in six jerry cans of local herbal mixtures called Gabo were seized at Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. export shed.
He said the drugs were detected during outward clearance of cargo going to Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) and one Babatunde Bakare was arrested alongside the items.
The NDLEA spokesman revealed that the agency operatives also intercepted a 4.3 kilogrammes of skunk imported from Canada.
READ ALSO: Kebbi NDLEA arrests 89 drug dealers, seizes 2,800 tonnes of illicit drugs in six months
He said the package which came on Ethiopian Airlines was concealed in nine packs of cereals.
Babafemi said: “On July 6, NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport conducted a follow-up operation at Gate 2, Ladipo Oluwole Street, opposite Guinness Bottling Company, Ikeja.
“One Mr. Animashaun Kabiru was apprehended for questioning over a bag containing bitter cola which was brought for export to the United Kingdom.
“When the bag of bitter kola was searched, it was discovered that the bitter kola was mixed with some wraps of a substance suspected to be an illicit drug.
“A total of 36 wraps of the suspected substance later tested positive for cocaine weighing 600 grammes.”
