NDLEA intercepts US, UAE-bound drugs, arrests two in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two suspects for attempting to export illicit drugs to the United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE) respectively.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects – Nigeria-based Congolese, Kandigu Kadi, and a Nigerian, Makowulu Ebuka Anthony – were intercepted at the NAHCO and SAHCO export sheds of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He added that the agency’s operatives in Edo also intercepted 10,280 tablets of tramadol, 2,000 tablets of diazepam, 300 tablets of swinol, 5,000 tablets of axol, and 10 bottles of codeine-based syrup in the Irrua area of the state.

He revealed that the operatives also destroyed 5.301713 hectares of a cannabis farm at Oke forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Babafemi said: “While Kandigu was arrested on Tuesday, 31st May at the NAHCO export shed for attempting to export 2.100kilograms of pentazocine injection, Makowulu was nabbed on Friday, 3rd June in connection with an attempt to export parcels of cannabis sativa concealed in cereals packs to Dubai through the SAHCO cargo shed.

“Investigations reveal that the pentazocine consignment was being sent to Kinshasa, Congo, while a similar package containing 200 bottles of pentazocine injection intercepted a week earlier at the airport was heading to the US.

“In his case, Makowulu was caught with eight parcels of cannabis weighing 2.90kg concealed in Nutribom Cereals cartons among other natural packs of the cereal, as part of a consolidated cargo meant for different people in Dubai.”

