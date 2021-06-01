NDLEA investigates N30bn suspected proceed of illicit drugs | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
NDLEA investigates N30bn suspected proceed of illicit drugs
Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has disclosed that the agency is currently investigating a N30 billion fund suspected to be proceeds of illicit drugs.
According to him, the vigour with which the agency was targeting drug cartels had led to the seizure of about 2,050,766.33kg of assorted illicit drugs and cash worth over N90 billion as well as the arrest of about 2,175 drug traffickers.
Marwa said this in Abuja on Monday while giving commendation letters to 45 outstanding officers, and the Best Performing Commands Award for March and April 2021.
In his remarks, he said the agency’s offensive action would not stop until the nation’s streets, communities, towns, and cities were rid of remnants of illicit drugs.
He said: “While we keep up the offensive in the field, the leadership of the agency will daily continue to work out effective strategies and tactics to sustain the momentum.
“That is why we’ve strengthened our Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigations to go after all assets or funds linked to drug trafficking which had led to interim and final forfeiture orders on assets and funds worth billions of naira linked to drug traffickers and barons.”
He stressed the need to deny criminal elements all benefits of their proceeds of crime in addition to sending them to jail.
By Victor Uzoho…
