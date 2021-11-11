NDLEA nabs 20 suspected drug traffickers in Edo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo Command, on Thursday, arrested 20 suspects in connection with illicit drug trafficking.

NDLEA commander in the state, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin, saying the suspects who were arrested in October included 18 males and two females.

According to him, illicit drugs seized from the suspects included 2,390.854 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa, as well as psychotropic substances.

Wakawa noted that suspected cannabis sativa farms measuring approximately 6.9 hectares were destroyed by the command within the period.

He further revealed that the command also secured 11 convictions within the same period, while 32 cases were still pending in court, adding that the command also counselled 13 drug users comprising of nine males and four females.

