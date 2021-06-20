NDLEA nabs law enforcement agent for selling drugs to students

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a serving officer of a law enforcement agency, Popoola Abayomi, for allegedly selling assorted illicit drugs to some students of a federal university and cultists in Ogun State.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, but did not reveal the security outfit Abayomi works for.

According to Babafemi, the suspect who serves in the Lagos Command of the security agency was arrested on Wednesday, June 15, after days of surveillance on his wife’s shop used as a sales point in the camp area of Abeokuta.

He said one of Abayomi’s salesmen, a motorcycle rider known as Ogah, was trailed to the location around 8 pm where he was arrested with six pinches of Colorado weighing 1.17grams.

READ ALSO: NDLEA insists intending couples must undergo drug tests before marriage

Meanwhile, this was before Abayomi, who has been on the agency’s watch list was nabbed with different illicit drugs including 17 bottles of codeine, 22.26grams of cannabis, 230 tablets of tramadol weighing 98grams, 61 tablets of flunitrazepam weighing 23.72grams; 113 tablets of molly weighing 48.16grams, and sex drops weighing 43.92grams.

Babafemi noted that after the two suspects were arrested, some student union officials of the institution blocked the NDLEA team with their official vehicle.

Babafemi noted that the narcotic agents restrained themselves, and after hours of standoff succeeded in moving the suspects to custody.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions