NDLEA nabs Sokoto village head with 436.4kg of Indian hemp

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the head of Ruga village in the Shagari local government area of Sokoto State, Umar Mohammed, for an alleged illegal drug deal.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr. Adamu Iro, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Sokoto, said the suspect was arrested following an intelligence-driven investigation by the command.

He added that the suspect had been on the command’s wanted list for some time.

READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts 1.1m Tramadol tablets, others in Kaduna, Lagos

Iro said: “Earlier, we arrested his wife in possession of a large number of illicit drugs, but we released her following an investigation that the items belonged to the husband.

“So, Alhamdulillah, on Monday, we were able to nab him and we found 436.381 kg of Cannabis Sativa and 1 kg of Diazepam at his residence.”

Opinions

