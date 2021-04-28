 NDLEA nabs two persons, intercepts N264m worth of cocaine in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria
NDLEA nabs two persons, intercepts N264m worth of cocaine in Abuja

4 hours ago

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a trans-border trafficker, Emeka Okoro and another drug dealer, Ibrahim Bello.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the duo was arrested with cocaine weighing 1.1 kilogramme, which has a street value of N264 million in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Babafemi said Okoro was caught with 900 grammes of cocaine in a commercial bus along Abuja-Gwagwalada road on April 26 based on intelligence.

He added that Bello was nabbed with 200grammes of the illicit drug in Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) the same day through a controlled delivery operation.

READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts heroin, khat worth N10bn at Lagos, Kano airports

The Director further disclosed that Okoro was an intending traveller to Libya through Kano and Agadez in the Niger Republic.

He said, “Okoro was with wraps of cocaine weighing 900 grammes while the other seizure of 200 grammes was equally made following intelligence on Monday 26th April 2021.

“The wraps of cocaine were not to be swallowed as has always been the case, but to be concealed in Jerry cans of palm oil and transported through the border in Kano to Agadez and Libya.

“The suspect, Okoro, revealed that this has been the trend in the past months,” he said.

