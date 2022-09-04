NDLEA recovers 1.2m tramadol tablets in Gombe, Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered 1.2 million tramadol tablets in Gombe and Lagos States.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said 811,000 tablets were recovered in Gombe State.

He said the agency operatives raided a rented apartment at Raji Rasaki First Estate in FESTAC Town, Lagos, and recovered 412,780 tablets of tramadol.

He added that a suspect was arrested during the raid.

Babafemi said: “A vehicle loaded with Diazepam and Exol 5 weighing 150kg was recovered at the Ahmadu-Kafi area of Gombe. The vehicle took the drugs to Gombe from Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Troops of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army handed over 792 blocks of Indian hemp to the NDLEA recently.

“The Indian hemp was smuggled into Ogun from the Volta region of Ghana but intercepted at a checkpoint on the Ilaro-Benin Republic border.

“NDLEA also intercepted a truck conveying animal feeds from Lagos to Kaduna on September 1 and seized 449 compressed blocks of Indian hemp from it.

“Also, 111 bags of Indian hemp weighing 1,531kg belonging to a dealer in Zaria were seized.

“The drug consignment was said to have been loaded into the truck in Akure.

“The truck driver, Yahaya Sani, his assistant Samaila Rabiu, his motor boy, Bilal Ibrahim, representative of the cannabis owner, Awolu Isyaku, and a passenger Mustapha Abdulrahman were all arrested.”

