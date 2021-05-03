 NDLEA recovers cakes laced with cannabis in raid on Jos eateries | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

NDLEA recovers cakes laced with cannabis in raid on Jos eateries

Published

7 mins ago

on

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided some eateries in Jos, the Plateau capital, and recovered freshly baked cakes made with Cannabis Sativa.

The Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said additional 48.726 kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances were recovered.

Babafemi added that some of the drug joints raided included KNL Lounge located along Lamingo road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low-Cost estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.

According to him, besides the drugged cakes, called brownie, recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances were also seized.

He said 14kg of Barcadin Codeine; Flunitrazapem 355.5grammes; Tramadol 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg were seized.

Babafemi quoted the Plateau Commander, Mr Ibrahim Braji, as saying that five persons were arrested in connection to the seized drugs.

Babafemi also said the Enugu State Command of the agency at the weekend equally raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital.

He said a 28-year-old lady, Oodo Ndidiamaka, was arrested with 80.23grammes of cocaine and 3.81grammes of methamphetamine.

Babafemi quoted the state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Abdul Abdullahi, as saying that the Command remained committed to unraveling other members of the drug cartel in the state.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Niger state Command of the Agency also arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Abel Godwin Idio.

READ ALSO: NDLEA nabs two persons, intercepts N264m worth of cocaine in Abuja

Babafemi said he was arrested for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks, adding that he was apprehended in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.

He quoted the state Commander of the Agency, Haruna Kwetishe, as saying that Abel used the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell.

He stated that Abel was arrested on Friday 30th April 2021, adding that two other traffickers; Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu, were arrested the previous day along Mokwa-Jebba road with 32kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

The Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the Plateau, Enugu, and Niger Commands of the Agency for disrupting the activities of drug cartels in their respective states.

Marwa charged them to remain resolute in the pursuit of the Agency’s mandate to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title

Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Sports23 hours ago

Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010

Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Sports2 days ago

Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens

The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award
Sports2 days ago

‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Sports3 days ago

Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...

Latest Tech News

Tech1 hour ago

Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech1 day ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
Tech4 days ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Tech4 days ago

Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...