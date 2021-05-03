NDLEA recovers cakes laced with cannabis in raid on Jos eateries | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
NDLEA recovers cakes laced with cannabis in raid on Jos eateries
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided some eateries in Jos, the Plateau capital, and recovered freshly baked cakes made with Cannabis Sativa.
The Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said additional 48.726 kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances were recovered.
Babafemi added that some of the drug joints raided included KNL Lounge located along Lamingo road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low-Cost estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.
According to him, besides the drugged cakes, called brownie, recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances were also seized.
He said 14kg of Barcadin Codeine; Flunitrazapem 355.5grammes; Tramadol 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg were seized.
Babafemi quoted the Plateau Commander, Mr Ibrahim Braji, as saying that five persons were arrested in connection to the seized drugs.
Babafemi also said the Enugu State Command of the agency at the weekend equally raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital.
He said a 28-year-old lady, Oodo Ndidiamaka, was arrested with 80.23grammes of cocaine and 3.81grammes of methamphetamine.
Babafemi quoted the state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Abdul Abdullahi, as saying that the Command remained committed to unraveling other members of the drug cartel in the state.
Meanwhile, operatives of the Niger state Command of the Agency also arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Abel Godwin Idio.
READ ALSO: NDLEA nabs two persons, intercepts N264m worth of cocaine in Abuja
Babafemi said he was arrested for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks, adding that he was apprehended in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.
He quoted the state Commander of the Agency, Haruna Kwetishe, as saying that Abel used the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell.
He stated that Abel was arrested on Friday 30th April 2021, adding that two other traffickers; Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu, were arrested the previous day along Mokwa-Jebba road with 32kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.
The Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the Plateau, Enugu, and Niger Commands of the Agency for disrupting the activities of drug cartels in their respective states.
Marwa charged them to remain resolute in the pursuit of the Agency’s mandate to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
