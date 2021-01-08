NDLEA recruits 5,000 officials

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released a list of 5,000 successful applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

President Buhari had in July 2019 approved the recruitment of 5,000 personnel for the agency to boost its manpower.

This was made known on Friday by NDLEA spokesman, Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN), Jonah Achema, in a statement.

Mr Achema urged successful candidates to visit the agency’s website for the list.

“The affected candidates, numbering 5,000, are to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, (CCNN), Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

“The candidates are divided into four different groups for the screening, in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic protocol.

“The order and schedule for the exercise according to the group into which the candidates fall are also indicated. They are expected to arrive a day ahead of their screening period,” said Mr Achema.

“Candidates are, therefore, to report for the screening exercise with their guarantors’ forms, originals and duplicates of academic credentials, birth certificate or age declaration and indigene certificates.”

He added that successful candidates were expected to be issued letters of appointment and documented immediately upon successful screening.

