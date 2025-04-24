NDLEA reiterates call for mandatory drug tests for corps members

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), has renewed calls for mandatory drug tests for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), describing the initiative as a crucial step in preventing substance abuse among young Nigerians.

Marwa made the call during a courtesy visit by the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, and senior NYSC officials to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja. The visit was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

Framing the proposed drug integrity test as a health and safety intervention, Marwa emphasized that the aim is not to punish, but to protect corps members from the devastating consequences of drug dependency.

“This is not a punitive action,” he stated. “The goal is prevention—helping individuals before drug use escalates into addiction.”

Citing disturbing statistics from national drug use surveys, Marwa noted that one in seven Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 has been involved in drug use. “There is no part of this country untouched by the crisis. Drug abuse continues to ravage our families, communities, and economy,” he said.

Read Also: Council chairman narrowly escapes bandit attack on Sokoto village

The NDLEA boss highlighted the agency’s two-pronged strategy: cutting down on drug supply while addressing demand through education, counseling, and rehabilitation. He praised the existing collaboration between the NYSC and the agency, especially the establishment of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) clubs in orientation camps across the country.

As part of efforts to deepen this partnership, Marwa proposed a more structured engagement, including mandatory drug tests for all corps members and deploying NYSC members with backgrounds in psychology, psychiatry, nursing, and counseling to NDLEA’s rehabilitation centers nationwide.

“Posting corps members with relevant expertise to our Counselling and Treatment Centres will not only boost our rehabilitation services but also provide these young professionals with hands-on experience in their fields,” he said.

Marwa also referenced the agency’s previous recommendation that intending couples obtain drug-free certificates before marriage, underscoring the broader public health implications of unchecked drug use.

Responding, Brig. Gen. Nafiu described the proposal as “a fantastic idea” and pledged that the NYSC would carefully review the recommendations. He affirmed the scheme’s commitment to partnering with the NDLEA in the national fight against drug abuse.

“We will explore the feasibility of deploying corps members with relevant qualifications to your facilities. Together, we can make a significant difference in combating drug abuse among Nigerian youth,” he assured.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now