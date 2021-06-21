NDLEA reiterates opposition to legalisation of Cannabis

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has opposed agitations for the legalisation of cannabis in the country.

NDLEA Chairman, Mohammed Marwa made this position known at a briefing on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital ahead of the 2021 World Drug Day

He was responding to earlier calls by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for the legalisation of the cultivation of Cannabis Sativa in the country.

However, Marwa said it was not acceptable to NDLEA and that the agency will continue to burn down marijuana farms and prosecute whoever is caught doing the business.

“Such calls by the Ondo State Governor and some legislators must be resisted at all cost while politicians should be subjected to drug testing before they are allowed to contest for elective positions,” he opined.

According to Marwa, this has become necessary to ensure that only sane persons are allowed to lead the country in whatever capacity.

By Mayowa Oladeji

