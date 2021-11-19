NDLEA restates opposition to legalisation of cannabis

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday restated its opposition to the growing calls for the legalisation of cannabis in the country.

According to the agency, this will plunge the country back into the dark ages.

This was stated by Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), the Chairman and Chief Executive of the agency, during an interactive session with heads of security agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and heads of government agencies in Jos, Plateau.

According to Marwa, legalising cannabis would hamper its ongoing fight against drug abuse.

He also revealed that 10.6 million Nigerians were currently consuming cannabis, adding that legalising it would further destroy the nation.

“NDLEA rejects absolutely the call for the legalisation of cannabis; it is a choice between earning money and the importance of life

“There is no research about the healing qualities of cannabis, but we all know on the other hand that it causes brain disorder, psychosis, it destroys the lungs and other key organs of the body.

”It definitely affects one’s behaviour as well.

“NDLEA will not accept that; we in NDLEA reject the move in totality,” he noted.

