NDLEA secures 15-year jail term for Katsina drug baron | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NDLEA secures 15-year jail term for Katsina drug baron
The Katsina State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it secured a conviction of fifteen years imprisonment for Ibrahim Ali, an unrepentant drug trafficker in the state.
The NDLEA commander for the state, Sule Momodu, made the disclosure in Katsina while briefing on the activities of the agency on Wednesday, noting that Ali, also known as ‘the Good, the Bad,’ was not given options of fine.
He explained that Ali was arrested in November 2020 after engaging in the drugs trade in Katsina for several years.
Momodu also disclosed that the convict had been previously arrested severally and counselled not to return to the business, but was finally convicted at the Katsina Division of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Hadiza Shagari.
Read also: NDLEA confiscates illicit substances in Edo, FCT, nabs drug dealer in Nasarawa
He maintained that Ali’s conviction would bring about a significant reduction in the illicit drug trade in the state and serve as a deterrent to those still involved in it.
Meanwhile, he warned those who still deal in illicit drugs to turn a new leave or face the wrath of the law, saying, “We are coming after you; we will get you; prosecute you diligently and ensure we seek your conviction to put you where you rightfully belong.”
In September 2020, NDLEA disclosed that it arrested over 300 suspected drug dealers in Katsina with more than 460 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, tramadol, and other drug substances, from January that year to September.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...