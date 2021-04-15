NDLEA secures 15-year jail term for Katsina drug baron | Ripples Nigeria

The Katsina State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it secured a conviction of fifteen years imprisonment for Ibrahim Ali, an unrepentant drug trafficker in the state.

The NDLEA commander for the state, Sule Momodu, made the disclosure in Katsina while briefing on the activities of the agency on Wednesday, noting that Ali, also known as ‘the Good, the Bad,’ was not given options of fine.

He explained that Ali was arrested in November 2020 after engaging in the drugs trade in Katsina for several years.

Momodu also disclosed that the convict had been previously arrested severally and counselled not to return to the business, but was finally convicted at the Katsina Division of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Hadiza Shagari.

He maintained that Ali’s conviction would bring about a significant reduction in the illicit drug trade in the state and serve as a deterrent to those still involved in it.

Meanwhile, he warned those who still deal in illicit drugs to turn a new leave or face the wrath of the law, saying, “We are coming after you; we will get you; prosecute you diligently and ensure we seek your conviction to put you where you rightfully belong.”

In September 2020, NDLEA disclosed that it arrested over 300 suspected drug dealers in Katsina with more than 460 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, tramadol, and other drug substances, from January that year to September.

