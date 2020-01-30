NDLEA secures conviction for 8 drug peddlers in Imo

No fewer than eight drug peddlers in Imo State have been convicted by the courts through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following raids on their hideouts by men of the anti-drug agency.

This was revealed by the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of NDLEA, Mr. Sampson Uche in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said that as part of 2019 performance record of the agency in Owerri, the agency has rehabilitated five drug dependent persons, arrested 146 suspects as well as seized 225.32 kg exhibits in the state.

Mr Uche added that within the year under review, 48 persons who used drugs were counselled, just as he announced that as at December 31, 2019, there were 55 drug cases pending in court.

He said: “On behalf of the command, our state commander, Mr Nse Inam wishes to thank the good and well-meaning compatriots in Imo for the goodwill and moral support which we enjoyed from them in 2019.

“With your support, we were able to achieve great feats, including the arrest of 146 suspects and seizure of 225.32 kg exhibits. In 2019, NDLEA also counselled 48 persons.

“The success we made could not have been achieved without the collaboration of local communities.

“The command had a total of 55 drug cases pending in court as at December 31, 2019. The command successfully convicted eight drug peddlers while conducting sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns in sundry locations across the state and rehabilitation of five drug dependent persons.

“The command hopes that with improved logistics and necessary infrastructure, we will do more to serve you better in pursuit of the provisions of the NDLEA Act and in fulfillment of the strategic pillars of the National Drug Control Master Plan,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

