NDLEA seized drugs worth N100bn, secured 1630 convictions – Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, said on Friday the agency had seized drugs worth over N100 billion since January.

Marwa, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, added that NDLEA secured the conviction of 1630 drug traffickers during the period.

He stated that money seized from drug traffickers been deposited with the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Marwa said: “As far as activities in the drug supply reduction sphere are concerned, we have seized drugs worth billions of naira, over N100 billion. That cash had been sent to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the actual drug themselves, we have sought forfeiture from the courts for destruction.

“Since January, we have jailed 1630 of these shameless criminals and murderers who traffic drugs. We have counselled and rehabilitated over 4000 within our facilities. The war against drug abuse cascades down to communities.

“So, I briefed the President on the advocacy work that we are doing across the country structures, state level, local government, communities, the role of the traditional institutions, and NGOs. The federal ministry of education is already working on curricula, because now kids start taking drugs from primary school. We need to get to the root of it.

“Very importantly, I raised the issue of barracks, the NDLEA has been in existence for 32 years. All other agencies – armed forces, police, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) all have estates, and barracks, except the NDLEA. We still don’t have barracks.”

