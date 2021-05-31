NDLEA seized N90bn drugs, arrested 2,175 suspects in four months – Marwa | Ripples Nigeria

News
NDLEA seized N90bn drugs, arrested 2,175 suspects in four months – Marwa
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted drugs worth over N90 billion and arrested 2, 175 drug traffickers in four months.
The NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), while presenting letters of commendation to outstanding personnel of the agency at a forum in Abuja
He said the NDLEA had spent the last four months implementing various measures aimed at repositioning the agency, with emphasis on strengthening the capacity of its officers.
He said the agency in return had reaped high-impact, far-reaching results that left no room for any doubt about the efficacy of the strategies adopted.
“The seizure of 2,050,766.33 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs would not have been possible if you had chosen to do just the minimal work across your various commands,” he told the NDLEA personnel at the gathering.
READ ALSO: Politicians, students in Nigeria to undergo drug test – NDLEA
“If our approach has been one of business as usual, we would not have been able to seize drug and cash valued at over N90 billion in just four months.
“Think of what a fraction of that could have done to the various criminalities in Nigeria.
“The filing of 2,100 drug cases in court with over 500 convictions was made possible by the collective efforts of our officers and men who decided to go the extra mile.
“Today, it is part of our records and collective credits that we are not only breaking down the high walls shielding drug cartels but also reining in drug barons.”
Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...