NDLEA seized N90bn drugs, arrested 2,175 suspects in four months – Marwa | Ripples Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted drugs worth over N90 billion and arrested 2, 175 drug traffickers in four months.

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), while presenting letters of commendation to outstanding personnel of the agency at a forum in Abuja

He said the NDLEA had spent the last four months implementing various measures aimed at repositioning the agency, with emphasis on strengthening the capacity of its officers.

He said the agency in return had reaped high-impact, far-reaching results that left no room for any doubt about the efficacy of the strategies adopted.

“The seizure of 2,050,766.33 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs would not have been possible if you had chosen to do just the minimal work across your various commands,” he told the NDLEA personnel at the gathering.

“If our approach has been one of business as usual, we would not have been able to seize drug and cash valued at over N90 billion in just four months.

“Think of what a fraction of that could have done to the various criminalities in Nigeria.

“The filing of 2,100 drug cases in court with over 500 convictions was made possible by the collective efforts of our officers and men who decided to go the extra mile.

“Today, it is part of our records and collective credits that we are not only breaking down the high walls shielding drug cartels but also reining in drug barons.”

