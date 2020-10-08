NDLEA seizes 179kg of hard drugs in one week in Abuja

Within the first week of October, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has recovered 179.090 kilograms of various hard drugs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NDLEA, FCT Commander, Lawan Hamisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the seizure was excluding the liquid based drugs such as codeine.

Mr Hamisu said that the drugs seized comprised cannabis sativa, cocaine and rophynol in a coordinated operation across the Territory.

Read also: Man begs NDLEA to kill him instead of destroying his Cannabis farm

He said that the operatives of the command within the period also arrested 13 suspects and five suspected users of hard drugs while he added that the arrested users would be referred for counseling.

According to him, some of the places raided were Karu abattoir, Area one, Wuse Zone 4 and Duala street Wuse Zone 5.

“Apart from the 179.090 kilograms of hard drugs seized within the first week of October, 16 tablets of Rohypnol were also intercepted by the operatives of the agency.

“Equally, four bottles of codeine were retrieved from two users. Cannabis is the highest seizures we made, ” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions