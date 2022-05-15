NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tablets in Abia, Kaduna, 2 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances in four states across the country.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Fem Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the substances were seized in raids across Abia, Kaduna, Yobe, and Kogi States.

He said the agency also foiled fresh bids by drug cartels to export Tramadol, Ecstasy MDMA, and Cannabis to Milan, Italy, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said five members of a syndicate known for conducting fake recruitment into security agencies were also arrested in coordinated operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi States.

Babafemi added a female passenger was arrested at the Lagos airport on May 9 while trying to board a Royal Air Maroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy, with 1000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

He said: “Five days after, a freight agent was also arrested at the SAHCO cargo shed of the airport for attempting to export food items hidden in blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug, MDMA, to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“In Abia, three trucks loaded with drugs coming from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra were intercepted in Aba, Abia. When properly searched in the presence of the owners on Wednesday, May 11, 67,100 tablets/capsules of Tramadol and 12,650 ampules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.

“On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Kaduna arrested a notorious drug dealer, wanted by the Katsina Command of the agency for jumping bail.

“Recovered from him include: 45,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 41.5kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5kg.”

