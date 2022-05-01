NDLEA seizes 47 cartons of tramadol, 2,919 codeine bottles in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized a total of 47 cartons of suspected fake tramadol weighing 1222kg in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the substance was seized on April 25.

He said a suspected drug dealer, Chinedu Asogwa, was arrested on April 26 along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The suspect, according to him, was arrested with 2,919 bottles of cough syrup with codeine, measuring 291.9litres and a gross weight of 396kg.

Babafemi also revealed that the agency’s operatives intercepted 2,000kg of tramadol, codeine, cannabis, and heroin during raids in Ondo and Akwa Ibom States.

The spokesman said: “In Ondo state, 401kg of cannabis was recovered and two suspects; Julius Dapo, 56 and Emeka Ikebuaku, 32, were arrested at Ipele forest, in the Owo area, on Sunday, April 24.

“On the same day, a transborder drug trafficker, Chigbo Chinonye, 42, was arrested with amphetamine weighing 2.5kg and heroin weighing 0.5kg.

“This was during a stop and search operation conducted along the Oron- Ibaka road on his way to Cameroon. He concealed the drugs using false bottom packaging.”

