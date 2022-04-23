NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 1kg of cocaine and 511.3kg of Indian hemp in Kaduna State.

The NDLEA Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Umar Adoro, confirmed the development at a news conference on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said the illicit substances were intercepted from suspected drug peddlers between April 11 and April 22.

According to him, the NDLEA operatives seized 1kg of cocaine and arrested two suspects at Mando Motor Park in the state capital on Thursday.

He added that the operatives had earlier arrested a suspect with 441kg of Indian hemp in the state.

“Adoro said: On Wednesday, the NDLEA operatives seized 12.1kg also of Indian hemp and arrested yet another suspect. The two seizures and arrests were made along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

“On April 17, NDLEA operatives seized 3kg of Indian hemp when a suspect was arrested at Makarfi Road in Rigasa area of the state capital.

“Also on April 21, operatives of the agency seized 10.6kg of Indian hemp and arrested a suspect at Kargi Village of Kubau Local Government Area of the state.

“In all, a total of 511.3kg of Indian hemp was seized in Kaduna State between April 11 and Friday, April 22.”

