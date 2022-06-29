NDLEA seizes cocaine worth N684m, arrests 7 suspects in Rivers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested seven suspects and seized 37.67kg of pure cocaine worth N684 million in Rivers State.

The NDLEA Commander at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Isaac Oludare, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said five suspects and two accomplices were arrested at the airport.

He said the suspects were Brazilian returnees.

The commander revealed that one of the suspects was an ex-convict who just served his jail term in Brazil but came back to Nigeria with the illicit drugs.

He said another suspect was currently standing trial before a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged importation of cocaine.

Oludare said: “These drugs were concealed in a way that you understand that it is factory work. They were carefully packaged in a cream, plastic bottles of perfume, tyres of lounge mower for cutting grass and sealed.

“We have finished investigations on the suspects and they are remanded and prosecution is ongoing.”

