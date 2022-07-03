NDLEA seizes heroin worth N4.5bn, man excretes 90 pellets of cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted 22 blocks of heroin weighing 23.55kilograms in Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the substance which was concealed in packs of Nestle Cerelac baby food was intercepted by the agency’s operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

He added that the consignment with a street value of N4.5billion was brought to the country through a South African flight from Johannesburg on June 29.

Babafemi said: “After a series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of two freight agents, the actual receiver of the drug consignment, Chike Okeke Eweni who distributes the substance for his South Africa- based partner was arrested the following day, Thursday 30th June at a logistics warehouse in Ajao Estate, Ikeja. Chike who hails from Anaocha local government area of Anambra State claims during preliminary interview that he’s also into fish farming.



READ ALSO: NDLEA seizes cocaine worth N684m, arrests 7 suspects in Rivers

“Before the arrest of Chike, NDLEA officers at the airport had on Monday 27th June arrested a former driver with a public transport company, BRT, Muyiwa Babalola Bolujoko for ingesting 90 pellets of cocaine. He was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight enroute Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA, Ogun State, was placed under excretion observation after a body scan result confirmed drug ingestion. While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions.

“He told the anti-narcotic agents that his N60, 000 per month job as BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus popularly called ‘Korope’ in Lagos to continue his transport business.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now