NDLEA seizes N15m narcotic in Lagos

The Nigeria Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 5,371kilogram of cannabis worth N15 million in Lagos.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Ralph Igwenagu, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, described the seizure as the biggest recorded by the agency in the last five years.

He said the substance was recovered from a notorious syndicate during a raid on their hideout in Ayobo area of the state.

The NDLEA official told journalists that one member of the gang had been arrested while others are on the run.

He said: “Based on the information, our officers raided a notorious syndicate somewhere in Ayobo, Lagos State, and made this very monumental seizure. We have been doing a lot to trace these syndicates because they are notorious for bringing drugs from Osun and Ondo States to Lagos, and we were able to make the seizure and arrested one member of the syndicate.

“Others are still on the run. We are hopeful that in no distant time, they too will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“This is the biggest single seizure that we have done in the last five years. The total quantity of drugs involved is over five tones at one particular time, at exactly 5, 371kg at one single seizure.

“We have made very big seizures in the past but not in this mode at one particular time and that shows the level of drugs that can come to Lagos State and we are particularly happy that we can remove this out of circulation and it will save several Nigerians.”

