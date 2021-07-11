Metro
NDLEA seizes N6.5bn worth of heroin at Lagos airport, declares suspected drug baron wanted
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of 26.15 kilogrammes of heroin with a street value of over N6.5billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
Babafemi said the seizure was made at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) shed of the Lagos airport.
According to him, the illicit drug arrived Lagos in 25 parcels from South Africa through an Air Peace Airline flight on June 30.
He said: “A follow up operation was subsequently carried out the following day, July 1 when narcotic officers at the MMIA command trailed the driver and a clearing agent that were assigned to deliver the consignment.
“Investigation revealed that they were to deliver the drugs to the house of a baron, Tony Chidi Onwurolu, at No. 132 Lateef Adegboyega Street, off Ago Palace Way by Grandmate Bus stop Okota, Lagos.
READ ALSO: NDLEA confirms arrest of mother of 3 involved in drug trafficking
“During the follow up operation, Tony Chidi Onwurolu, who obviously mounted a counter-surveillance around his neighbourhood, fled his home before the arrival of the team of operatives who stormed his residence.
“They were however able to search his home and recovered a number of documents to establish his true identity.”
Babafemi said the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), had directed that the fleeing drug baron be declared wanted immediately and his details submitted to Interpol for tracking across the world.
“The NDLEA chairman had therefore directed the agency’s Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigations as well as the Directorate of Intelligence to deploy their networks to fast-track Onwurolu’s arrest,” the spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....