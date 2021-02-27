NDLEA seizes Tramadol capsules worth N50m in Adamawa | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
NDLEA seizes Tramadol capsules worth N50m in Adamawa
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 46.8 kilogrammes of suspected Tramadol capsules worth N50 million in Mubi, Mubi North local government area of Adamawa State.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Idris Bello, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Yola, said the drug was seized from a residential building in Unguwan Madina, Mubi.
The NDLEA commander added that the agency also seized 82 blocks of compressed substance weighing 79 kilogrammes suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Lafiya-Lamurde, Lamurde local government area of the state.
He said: “The Adamawa Command of NDLEA on February 19 successfully arrested a suspect with 225mg of Tramadol tablets, 100milligrammes capsules and Diazepam tablets, all weighing 46.8 kilogrammes.
READ ALSO: Tramadol fueling insurgency in North-East —NDLEA
“Similarly, the command on February 24 also arrested a suspect of Lafiya-Lamurde in possession of 82 blocks of compressed Cannabis Sativa substance weighing 70 kilogrammes in Lamurde Local Government area.”
He said the NDLEA operatives had arrested 136 suspects for drug-related cases across the state since January
Bello also disclosed that 12 people were convicted while 67 cases are still pending at the Federal High Court, Yola.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Guardiola relishes 20-game winning run, admits Man City lucky against West Ham
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has relished his side’s current winning run after they defeated West Ham in the Premier...
Messi takes Barca two points of top, ends Sevilla’s winning streak
Lionel Messi put up a masterclass show for Barcelona in their 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the La Liga on...
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...