NDLEA seizes Tramadol capsules worth N50m in Adamawa | Ripples Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 46.8 kilogrammes of suspected Tramadol capsules worth N50 million in Mubi, Mubi North local government area of Adamawa State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Idris Bello, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Yola, said the drug was seized from a residential building in Unguwan Madina, Mubi.

The NDLEA commander added that the agency also seized 82 blocks of compressed substance weighing 79 kilogrammes suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Lafiya-Lamurde, Lamurde local government area of the state.

He said: “The Adamawa Command of NDLEA on February 19 successfully arrested a suspect with 225mg of Tramadol tablets, 100milligrammes capsules and Diazepam tablets, all weighing 46.8 kilogrammes.

READ ALSO: Tramadol fueling insurgency in North-East —NDLEA

“Similarly, the command on February 24 also arrested a suspect of Lafiya-Lamurde in possession of 82 blocks of compressed Cannabis Sativa substance weighing 70 kilogrammes in Lamurde Local Government area.”

He said the NDLEA operatives had arrested 136 suspects for drug-related cases across the state since January

Bello also disclosed that 12 people were convicted while 67 cases are still pending at the Federal High Court, Yola.

Join the conversation

Opinions