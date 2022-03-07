NDLEA to arraign Abba Kyari, six others today

The embattled former leader of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, is to be arraigned today, Monday, March 7, on charges of drug trafficking, alongside six others at the Federal High Court in Abuja, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

A release by the NDLEA, states that Kyari will be charged before Justice Emeka Nwite, alongside other police officers, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, and two of the alleged drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, who were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu,

The anti-drug agency, in its charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, had alleged that Kyari who was suspended by the police authorities following his indictment in an international fraud case, and his men had unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine seized from two apprehended drug traffickers, Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

According to the NDLEA, the officers, led by Kyari, committed the offence between January 19 and 25, 2022, at the IRT office in Abuja, in connivance with one ASP John Umoru who is now at large, contrary to section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Kyari was arrested in a sting operation where he allegedly attempted to bribe an operative of the NDLEA with $61,400 in Abuja to prevent the testing of part of the cocaine that was seized from the two arrested drug pushers.

The defendants are expected to enter their plea to an eight-count criminal charge the NDLEA preferred against them at the hearing.

