News
NDLEA traces properties, estate, N321m, $30.509 to embattled cop, Abba Kyari, deputy (See List)
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday filed fresh charges against Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police and former head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
The agency also accused him of non-disclosure of assets, adding that it traced several properties to Mr Kyari and some of his siblings in Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.
According to a report by Punch, the assets included landed property and cash in bank accounts.
Below are the assets seized after they were traced to him and his deputy, Sunday Ubua,
Read also:Again, court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application
1. Plot of land at Blue Fountain Estate, Karsana, Abuja
2. Estate at Linda Chaulker Road, Asokoro Extension
3 Three different plots in Maiduguri, Borno State
4. Shopping mall in Maiduguri
5. Polo playground with plot number 270 in Maiduguri
6. Farmland along Abuja-Kaduna road
7. A plaza under construction in Guzape, Abuja
8. N28.4 million converted in a GTB account 0121075250
9. Another N65.2 million converted in a GTB account 0138360064.
10. N95 million in UBA account 1002250112
12. N16.9 million in Sterling account 0072451994
Similarly, a number of assets traced to Kyari’s deputy, Sunday Ubua, were confiscated. See below.
1. N100 million life insurance policy with First Bank of Nigeria Insurance Limited
2. N118.6 million illegally converted into First bank account 3018154763
3. $30,516.36 converted into Polaris Bank account 2630046721.
4. A block of lock-up shops at Utako bus terminal, Abuja.
Mr Kyari is standing a trial on cocaine-related charges alongside four members of his former police unit, the IRT.
,
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...