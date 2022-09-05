NDLEA traces properties, estate, N321m, $30.509 to embattled cop, Abba Kyari, deputy (See List)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday filed fresh charges against Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police and former head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The agency also accused him of non-disclosure of assets, adding that it traced several properties to Mr Kyari and some of his siblings in Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to a report by Punch, the assets included landed property and cash in bank accounts.

Below are the assets seized after they were traced to him and his deputy, Sunday Ubua,

1. Plot of land at Blue Fountain Estate, Karsana, Abuja

2. Estate at Linda Chaulker Road, Asokoro Extension

3 Three different plots in Maiduguri, Borno State

4. Shopping mall in Maiduguri

5. Polo playground with plot number 270 in Maiduguri

6. Farmland along Abuja-Kaduna road

7. A plaza under construction in Guzape, Abuja

8. N28.4 million converted in a GTB account 0121075250

9. Another N65.2 million converted in a GTB account 0138360064.

10. N95 million in UBA account 1002250112

12. N16.9 million in Sterling account 0072451994

Similarly, a number of assets traced to Kyari’s deputy, Sunday Ubua, were confiscated. See below.

1. N100 million life insurance policy with First Bank of Nigeria Insurance Limited

2. N118.6 million illegally converted into First bank account 3018154763

3. $30,516.36 converted into Polaris Bank account 2630046721.

4. A block of lock-up shops at Utako bus terminal, Abuja.

Mr Kyari is standing a trial on cocaine-related charges alongside four members of his former police unit, the IRT.

