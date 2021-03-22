NDLEA uncovers marijuana farm in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered a large marijuana farm with over 350 plants in Gwarzo local government area of Kano State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Isah Limita Muhammad, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

He said the owner of the farm has been arrested and would be prosecuted soon.

The commander said: “Also, we have been informed of another farm in a different location and we are about to conclude our findings and all of them would face the full wrath of the law whenever we are through with the investigations.”

On the alleged misconduct by some staff of the NDLEA, Muhammad said the agency had established an in-house mechanism tagged ‘’Internal Affairs’’ where a squad is established in each of the commands to monitor and report staff misdemeanor.

He urged the general public to support the NDLEA with information to fight against illicit drugs in the state and the country as a whole.

