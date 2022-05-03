NDLEA uncovers tramadol worth N22b imported by drug baron linked with Kyari’s team

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered how a suspected drug baron, Afam Mallinson Ukatu, imported 1,284 cartons of Tramadol worth N22 billion into the country.

The NDLEA arrested the suspect at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in connection with the N3billion tramadol deal involving the Police Intelligence Response led by Abba Kyari on April 13.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the statement was to counter insinuations in some quarters that the agency had no evidence to nail the suspect.

Babafemi said: “Investigations revealed that he (Ukatu) has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit.

“He owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

“In the course of investigating the N3billion Tramadol saga between the suspect and Abba Kyari’s IRT team, the operatives were able to unearth more evidence.

“He has been importing large quantities of Tramadol far above the approved threshold allowed into Nigeria.

“No doubt the suspect will soon have his day in court.”

