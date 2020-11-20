Ndoma-Egba’s wife dies in auto crash

The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Victor Ndoma-Egba, has lost his wife, Amaka, in a ghastly motor accident.

The incident occurred on Friday along the Benin-Akure highway while the deceased was traveling to Ondo State for an official assignment.

Ndoma-Egba, who confirmed the incident on his social media handle, described the death of his wife as a big blow to him.

She said the woman was his backbone and greatest motivator.

