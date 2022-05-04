Ndume advocates for ‘inevitable’ Southern Presidency, says North will benefit more

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South in the red chamber, has stated that a Southern Presidency, which he describes as “inevitable,” would benefit Nigeria’s Northern area more.

Ndume made this assertion on Tuesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ show.

The lawmaker insisted that the 2023 Presidency be allocated to the Southern area, which includes the geopolitical zones of the South-West, South-East, and South-South.

On Tuesday, Rotimi Akeredolu, Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, said the APC would cause self-inflicted problems if it failed to zone the presidency to the South decisively in 2023.

During the interview, Ndume said, “I am a Nigerian, I am from the north and I believe in justice, equity and fairness. What Akeredolu said is my advice to the party. Even if they delayed it a bit, it doesn’t change the position; it is an inevitable one because the national chairman, in principle, not in writing was agreed from the north after the south had been the chairman. And as you can see, nobody contested the chairmanship of the APC from the south.

Read also:Ndume says position of 19 govs on APC CECPC will prevail, as Buni faces uncertain future

“In 2015, when it was also agreed in principle that the presidency should come from the north, nobody from the South-West, South-South went into the contest. It’s not because there were no capable hands here but (it was) based on this principle. So, this time around, I don’t think that should change.

“The principle of federal character is a constitutional matter. In fact, federal character is more encompassing than zoning; you zone based on federal character.

“If APC zones it and it should zone it to the south, then other parties can zone it to wherever they want and it is Nigerians that would choose whoever they want.

“Personally, I feel we will be better of with a President coming from the South. The current President comes from the North and if you look at it analytically, the South benefited more. So, if the President comes from the South, we (the North) will benefit more, just as we did previously under (then President Goodluck) Jonathan.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now